CISF men rescue minor girls at Coimbatore airport who ran away from home

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Upset with their parents, two 10-year-old girls ran away from their homes in Thirupur to Coimbatore where they were rescued by CISF personnel, a senior official said. On late Tuesday night, the girls who were school friends came to Coimbatore from from Udumalpet (Thirupur), travelling a distance of over 70 km, he said. The class 5 students used their pocket money to purchase bus tickets. As they sat at the Coimbatore airport in their school uniforms looking lost, the Central Industrial Security Force personnel displayed presence of mind and alerted the local police, he said. The police contacted their parents and handed over the girls to them, he said. They said they had run away from home as their parents were "not affectionate" towards them, the official said. PTI NES AAR

