CISF mulls using AI, biometrics tech at global aviation meet

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Airports guarding force CISF is toying with the idea of using artificial intelligence, biometrics-powered entry and exit system and modern CT bag scanners as part of a futuristic global aviation security regime being ushered in to fortify defences, a senior official said Thursday. The new protocols were discussed during a two-day global conference on aviation security in Montreal, Canada, organised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). The conference ended on Wednesday and it was attended by the top brass of the paramilitary force, including Director General (DG) Rajesh Ranjan, Additional DG (airports sector) M A Ganapathy and Assistant Inspector General Ajay Kumar. The ICAO is the world body that administers and governs the convention on international civil aviation that has 192 member countries. "The need and deployment of new technology like CT-based (computed tomography) screening system for cabin baggage, artificial intelligence, biometric-based access control among others was deliberated upon during the panel discussions. "GASeP (global aviation security plan), a future aviation security policy and programme framework, introduced by ICAO was also deliberated upon," a CISF spokesperson, privy to the developments in Montreal, said. He added the panellists of the symposium, that was titled 'need to know', emphasised on the need for countries, aviation industry, other stakeholders and aviation institutions to work together with a shared goal of enhancing aviation security worldwide. The official said the Indian side also deliberated on issues of having effective risk awareness, robust application of enhanced security measures in the wake of emerging threats and the need for establishment of a stronger aviation security oversight regime by skilled training of human resource. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), that is guarding 61 airports in the country at present, is mulling procurement of modern 3D CT scanners that will save passengers from the hassle of taking out laptops and electronic gadgets for screening before boarding an aircraft. DG Ranjan had told PTI in October that the force has expressed its willingness to have a field demonstration of the gadget so that its utility can be gauged at Indian airports. "Such gadgets not only greatly enhance the competence of frisking staff to detect an undesirable item that is hazardous from the aviation security point of view, it also works to reduce hassles of passengers," he had told the news agency. The measure to procure the new gadget and smart technology like biometrics identification was part of the forces' plan to induct smart technology that will not only facilitate quick passenger travel but also not ensure foolproof security. Since last year, the CISF has also initiated a project to do away with cabin baggage tags for passengers and this new system is currently operational at over 50 civil airports out of the 61 that the force secures. During the conference in Montreal, the CISF chief also extended training and expertise support of his officers and personnel to the ICAO and other global aviation security agencies, the official said. PTI NES AAR