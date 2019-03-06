CISF personnel in Allahabad get maiden residential complex

Allahabad, Mar 6 (PTI) A first-ever residential unit for CISF personnel posted in the city was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday through video conference, officials said."This is a new building complex for the personnel posted in the CISF group centre here and it will have 20 residential units for them," CISF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) V Khamo said.She added that more than 100 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel are posted in the city as part of the force's charter to render various duties in the internal security and law and order domain.The home minister also launched 28 major infrastructure projects of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other central police organisations costing nearly Rs 1,900 crore and spread over 17 states. PTI NES NES SOMSOM