Citing media report on alleged pay-offs to BJP leaders, CPI(M) demands action

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The CPI(M) Friday demanded action on a media report that alleged that bribes of Rs 1,800 crore were paid by former Karnataka chief minister B S Yeddyurappa to the BJP top brass. Yeddyurappa rubbished as "atrocious and malicious" the report in the Caravan magazine citing a diary, seized by the Income Tax Department during raids, containing details of the alleged pay-offs. "The BJP is neck deep in corruption. Leave aside promise of removing corruption, they are taking money from their own leaders for making him CM. Action must be taken on it. Reject Corrupt BJP," the CPI(M) said in a tweet. "These are very serious cases of corruption involving the top most leaders of the BJP. The party that claims to be of chowkidars while (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi actively supports and protects such activities. If true, this calls for strictest action," tweeted CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. Earlier, the Congress has also demanded an investigation into the matter by the Lokpal. The Income Tax Department has also issued a clarification saying its one-and-half-year-old searches yielding "loose sheets" of papers containing "numerical entries" against "some individual names" appear to be doubtful as the originals are not available. PTI ASG SMN