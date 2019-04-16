Citing poll duty, SDMC asks Delhi govt to transfer survey work

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) SDMC Mayor Narendra Chawla has written to the Delhi government to transfer the work related to survey of polluting industries to the departments working under it, officials said Monday.The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) mayor has requested the Chief Secretary of Delhi government to consider transferring the work related to polluting industries and related survey to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) or Industries Department under the city government, they said. Citing that a majority of staff of the SDMC was presently busy in election duties as well as for the preparation of general elections 2019, Chawla addressed two letters to the chief secretary, stating that it will not be possible to spare the staff for the work related to polluting industries and related survey, the officials said.He also requested the city government official to apprise the factual position to the authorities concerned. The SDMC mayor had also on Saturday written to the chief secretary and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal after ruckus broke out in Mayapuri during a sealing drive there. PTI AMP KND SRY