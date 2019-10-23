Citing threat to family, Rajasthan Cong leader seeks protection

Jaipur, Oct 23 (PTI) A Congress leader from Rajasthan's Nagaur district has demanded police protection for her family following the attack on her husband and constant threats from unknown persons. Sonu Chitara, who had contested assembly elections on a Congress ticket on Merta seat, alleged that her husband, Vijay Chaudhary, was getting constant threats and, therefore, she has requested the chief minister for police protection for her husband. "I submitted a letter to the chief minister's office today requesting for security cover. We are getting constant threats from unknown persons and we are under distress. Police have not arrested any accused involved in the attack on my husband," Chitara said. The husband of the Congress leader was attacked by unidentified persons last month in Ajmer. "My husband was initially admitted to a hospital in Ajmer and several attempts have been made by the unidentified persons to reach out to my husband intending to harm him. "Now he is resting at home in Ajmer, but the movement of suspicious persons around our residence has increased and we have to deploy our supporters to protect my husband round the clock," she said. PTI SDAHMB