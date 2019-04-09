Citroen joins hands with CarDekho for pre-owned car segment

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) French automaker Citroen Tuesday said it has tied-up with auto portal CarDekho to enter pre-owned car market in India. Citroen, which announced its India entry last week, plans to launch its first vehicle in the country by the end of next year. "Pre-owned cars are a mobility solution for many customers in India, and we will expand our presence in the market to achieve the ambition of becoming the customers' preferred mobility solution," Citroen India Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing Roland Bouchara said in a statement. The company is confident that in Cardekho, it has found a strong, dynamic partner to provide a value proposition for the customers in the Indian pre-owned car market, he added. Commenting on the tie-up, Cardekho CEO and Co-founder Amit Jain said the pre-owned car market is tipped to grow rapidly in the next few years. "We are proud to partner with one of the prominent French automobile company and together, we will ensure that ATAWADAC (AnyTime AnyWhere AnyDevice AnyContent) experience is delivered to our customers, looking for the best solutions in the pre-owned car market," he added. European auto major Groupe PSA plans to launch four models under the Citroen brand in India in the next four years, starting with its flagship SUV model C5 Aircross by the end of 2020. The company, which plans to bring in a range of products that would be made and launched in India before being introduced in other parts of the world, is looking to leverage on the fast growing SUV segment as it tries to balance volume and profit to have a sustainable business. PTI MSS RVKRVK