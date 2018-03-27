City-based CA firm acquires Dubai accounting company

Kolkata, Mar 27 (PTI) R Tulsian & Company today announced the acquisition of Dubais Algebra Bookkeeping firm and plans to expand operations in the UAE countries.

The city-based firm has acquired 100 per cent stake in Algebra Bookkeeping.

Managing partner of R Tulsian, Shashwat Tulsian, said that the Dubai acquisition came at a strategic time when the UAE government decided to impose VAT from January, 2018.

He said so far there had been no tax (either direct or indirect) impositions in the UAE, and the existing accounting firms there were not well conversed with the new fiscal reforms.

The company would operate out of Dubai and is targeting the neighbouring countries of Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar when similar kind of tax reforms get introduced, Tulsian told reporters here. PTI DC RBT