City builder fined Rs 12 lakh for violations by MahaRera

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) Taking serious cognisance of the complaints filed by the Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP), state real estate regulator MahaRera has slapped Rs 12 lakh penalty on Kabra and Associates for advertising unregistered projects.

In a recent order, the MahaRera has slapped a total penalty of Rs 12 lakh on the builder for violating sections 11 (2) and sections 12 and 14 of the Act.

"The builder has violated various regulations of Rera law by advertising unregistered projects. Also the builder had not advertised in compliance with the rules, which mandate the promoter to prominently display MahaRera registered the number and their website address in any ad," MGP chairman Shirish Deshpande told PTI.

As per Rera regulations, once a project is registered, developers cannot make any changes in the proposal without taking consent of two-thirds of the home-buyers, which Kabra had violated while advertising one of his projects.

"We brought this to the notice of MahaRera, acting on which, a total penalty of Rs 12 lakh has been slapped on the builder," Deshpande said.

He further said apart from Kabra, five other developers have also been slapped with a penalty of Rs 2 lakh each for violation of these sections.

These builders include Goodtimes, Lashkaria Housing, Rikki Ronie, Ashar Realtors and Puraniks.