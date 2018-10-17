City Witnesses a Mega Attempt to Enter Guinness Records by Children of Brainobrain Kids Academy

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)Over 4000 children from all over India from Brainobrain Kids Academy were trained in Mental Arithmetic at a time an attempt to break the previous Guinness record of over 1073 participants set by China. The event took place recently (14th Oct. 2018) at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, Chennai. Children between 4 to 14 years from Brainobrain centres countrywide underwent a 40-minutes largest-ever session that exposed them to swift computing abilities in Addition, Subtraction and Multiplication. Starting from Single digits to triple digit numbers ranging from 5 rows to 20 rows of addition & subtraction along with multiplication were performed by children with great speed and accuracy. The session conducted by Mr. Arul Subramaniam, Director, Brainobrain Kids Academy, ended with a 5 minutes test that proved the students super fast computing abilities outdoing the calculators. This is an attempt to show that our kids are experts in cognitive skills and mental aptitude. Exposures like Guinness will improve their confidence not just in learning but life as well. Brainobrain sharpens their concentration, listening skills, creativity, memory power & imagination. This will help not only in their academics but will be a strong foundation for their future career too. We hope that our attempt will create history in the Guinness Records and Asia Book of Records too, said Mr. Anand Subramaniam, MD, Brainobrain Kids Academy. Brainobrain is one of the worlds largest institutes in the kids training industry with 950+ centres training over one lakh children a year. Its centres are spread across 38 countries including India, UK, Norway, USA, Canada, Australia, Morocco, Yemen, Ireland, Slovenia, Poland, Macedonia, Libya, UAE, Denmark, Egypt, France, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, New Zealand, Oman, Qatar, Croatia, Nigeria, Kosovo, Zambia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Austria, Czech Republic, Malaysia, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Hungary, Germany and Montenegro. Headquartered in Chennai, Brainobrain Kids Academy Private Limited is a pioneer in empowering children through the mental arithmetic program. Image: Guinness Records by Children of Brainobrain Kids Academy PWRPWR