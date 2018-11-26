City’s Dr. Supriya Puranik Added Another Feather to Her Cap

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) PUNE, India, November 24, 2018/PRNewswire/ -- Gynaecologist and Head of IVF, Dr. Puranik gets featured in a Documentary by BBC World Service Radio She is the only Doctor from Asian Institute to be featured in this documentaryPopular for handling cases of those who are not fortunate or have to struggle to find a solution to enjoy the motherhood, Dr Supriya Puranik, a leading gynaecologist, high risk obstetrician and Head of IVF & Gynaecology department at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital Nagar Road was recently featured in a Documentary Programme Titled, 'The Changing Face of Procreation' on BBC World Service Radio. BBC had programmed this documentary to mark 40 years since the first IVF baby and to let the world know about the rare IVF / ART cases around the world. The list of interviewer includes scientists, bio ethicists, doctors, and people who have used IVF to enjoy the motherhood. Dr. Puranik from Sahyadri Hospitals Pune was the only doctor from Asian Institute to be featured in this documentary which included broadcast of interviews of ten doctors and some their successful case studies. The documentary highlighted various ways and cases of IVF and ART that have changed the way people think about motherhood, adoption and the ethical and legal challenges that the technology brings around the world. One of the most intriguing cases discussed during the BBC broadcast was that of a 49 year mother who had lost her child due to cancer and got him back through cryopreserved semen and surrogacy. Dr Supriya Puranik says "Being an IVF specialist, I am happy that developed science and new technologies are adding pleasure and cheerful moment in human's life. In hospitals, we often see a lot of emotions and happiness whenever a woman delivers a baby and we become a part of their joyous moments." "But, in this case it was about a grief stricken mother whose son was away for studies when he faced health issues and succumbed to death. The persistent desire to have her son back and her spirit convinced me to be by her side when she needed the most. We appreciate the kind of spirit she has shown in this entire process."This is only one case among those high risk and challenging cases that Dr Puranik handles with her skills and come out successful to bring happy smiles to the patients and their families.Dr. Puranik's professional journey though has been fascinating but she comes from a very humble background and started her practice in smaller cities like Satara and Karad. Dr Supriya Puranik, an expert with sheer determination, hard work and adoption of latest technologies rose up the ranks in IVF and is now considered as one of the leading IVF experts in India. This can be attributed to her technical and leadership skills and her pursuit for excellence in the subject she has been passionate about.Dr Supriya Puranik has delivered the First Test Tube baby in Satara District and has performed various high risk and lifesaving surgeries in and around Pune.About Sahyadri Hospitals: Sahyadri Hospitals is the largest chain of hospitals in Maharashtra with 8 hospitals across three cities of Pune, Nashik and Karad. The hospital chain has over 900 Beds, 1200 Clinicians and 2300 Support Staff providing round the clock healthcare. To know more: http:ahyadrihospital.com/For more, please contact :Amol Pandit, 967-333-0915,amol.pandit@sahyadrihospitals.comSource: Sahyadri Hospitals Limited PWRPWR