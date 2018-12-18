Cityzenith's Smart World Pro Digital Twin Software Platform Selected for New Capital City in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Award-winning Smart World Pro solution selected for Amaravati, a $6.5 billion greenfield smart city designed by Foster + Partners and Surbana Jurong CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cityzenith's Smart World Pro (SWP), the world's most advanced Digital Twin solution for buildings and cities, has been selected by the Government of Andhra Pradesh as the 3D City Information Model of choice for the development of Amaravati, a new $6.5 billion world-class smart city capital for the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. On completion, Amaravati will rank among the top three digitally advanced cities in the world. As a greenfield new city development, Amaravati will incorporate best-in-class innovative technologies that will revolutionize development, planning, operations and citizen engagement at all levels across the new state capital. Smart World Pro will be customized to allow government agencies, commercial businesses, and citizens to use a single platform for a wide range of purposes. Ground-breaking new digital services and functions planned include: real-time construction progress monitoring, environmental and wellness monitoring, et al via ubiquitous, multi-nodal IoT sensors advanced mobility and traffic monitoring and simulations advanced microclimate and climate change monitoring and simulations digital "drag and drop" building permit submissions digital zoning, setback, environmental, traffic, and other statutory compliance-related preliminary analysis a proposed Digital Twin user ID scheme for every Amaravati citizen that will serve as a single citizen portal for all government information, notifications, forms, and applications The initial prototype will be unveiled at Davos in January 2019. The first phase of the engagement will run through the end of 2019. Cityzenith will collaborate with its local JV partner in India, AEC Digital Studio, to deliver the project. "We're honored to have been chosen for one of the most exciting greenfield smart city projects in the world, and one that will set an example for Andhra Pradesh and the whole of India," explained Michael Jansen, Cityzenith CEO. "Our open, non-proprietary, format-agnostic approach positions us well at the heart of the AEC, CRE, and smart city tech ecosystems. As a design, real estate, and smart city project all-in-one, Amaravati will give us the opportunity to show off many new advanced features." "Amaravati will be born as a Digital Twin, the first entire city that I know of to do that in the world. Everything that happens in Amaravati will be scenarioized in advance to optimize outcomes, and adjusted on the fly to keep pace with change. This represents a giant leap forward for cities, how they're designed, built, and managed, and how they optimize their relationships with the private sector and their own citizens." "Amaravati is a greenfield city being built with the happiness of its citizens at the core of its vision," says Dr. Sreedhar Cherukuri I.A.S., Commissioner, APCRDA (Andhra Pradesh Capital Regional Development Authority). "A digital platform that enables the entire ecosystem of the city's stakeholders to utilize and contribute to achieve this common goal is vital to have from Day 0. Amaravati will have an open platform to access data and tools across sectors in an integrated 3D city model, the pilot being powered by Cityzenith's Smart World Pro." Smart World Pro's unique SimCity-like Digital Twin software platform provides an extraordinarily visually rich "single pane of glass" view of urban, project, and property data, above and below ground, public and private, at a massive scale. A Digital Twin is a digital model of a physical asset, which continuously collects information (via sensors, drones or other IoT and IIoT data collection tools) and applies advanced analytics, machine-learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to gain valuable real-time insights about the physical asset's performance, operation or profitability. Digital Twin users include large building owners, building design professionals, property managers, REITS, and governments. Riding the crest of the IoT wave in the building industry, Cityzenith's Digital Twin platform is uniquely tailored to accommodate IoT sensor data/BMS, leveraging a robust backend to interpret sensor data into actionable information that helps predict outcomes across maintenance, development, leasing, and financial functions. Users point and click their way into over a billion data records, import any type of file format from BIM to GIS to IoT, ask questions using voice-enabled natural language capabilities, and generate a full range of AI- and ML-driven analytics on the fly. To learn more about Cityzenith and its Smart World Pro solution, please visit cityzenith.com or email info@cityzenith.com. About Cityzenith Cityzenith is based in Chicago and London. The company's flagship Smart World Pro platform was created for the people responsible for designing, constructing, and managing complex, large-scale building projects, properties, real estate portfolios or cities, anywhere in the world. Visit www.cityzenith.com to learn more.