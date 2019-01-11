Civic worker killed, another injured as bus hits their bicycle

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) In a suspected case of hit-and-run, a 59-year-old civic worker was killed and his co-worker seriously injured on Friday allegedly after a speeding bus hit their bicycle on the Prithviraj Road here, police said. The deceased has been identified as Rajender Prasad, they said. The incident took place when Prasad and his co-worker were on their way to a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) office at Khan Market where they worked as gardeners, officials said. Police were informed about an accident at the roundabout near a cemetery in Khan Market at around 11 am after which a team of the Tughlak Road police station reached the spot, a senior police officer said. On reaching the spot, the officials found a bus, bearing a Uttar Pradesh registration number, near the spot and a damaged bicycle, he said. Investigations revealed that two persons were injured and one of them was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre while the other one was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Madhur Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) said. Doctors at AIIMS Trauma Centre declared Prasad brought dead while 35-year-old Rajender, who suffered injuries on the head, is in serious condition and has been declared unfit for statement by the RML Hospital, he said. The accused bus driver fled the spot. Since there was no CCTV camera at or around the spot, the sequence of events remains to be ascertained as of now, police said. However, the bus is said to have been hired by Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Burari, for a students trip to the famed Lotus Temple, the DCP said. A criminal case has been registered at Tughlak Road police station for rash and negligent driving, police said, adding that efforts are being made to trace and arrest the accused bus driver. An investigation is underway, they said. PTI AMP CK