Civil Aviation Ministry says no letter issued declaring no-fly zone in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Ministry of Civil Aviation said Sunday no letter has been issued declaring a no-fly zone in and around the national capital.The ministry in a tweet said it has come to its notice that a fake letter by the DGCA declaring a no-fly zone in and around Delhi is circulating on WhatsApp."It is clarified that no such letter/ order is issued by any civil aviation authorities," the ministry said.The DGCA is the civil aviation regulator.Specific details about the fake letter could not be immediately ascertained. PTI RAM IAS DPB