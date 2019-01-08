Civil Aviation Security chief appointed as Sashastra Seema Bal DG

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Civil Aviation Security head and senior IPS officer Kumar Rajesh Chandra was on Monday appointed as the director general of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), a Personnel Ministry order said.Chandra, a 1985-batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre, is at present the director general of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).He has been appointed as SSB DG up to December 31, 2021, i.e., the date of his superannuation, the order said.Chandra was named DG of the BCAS in May 2016.The SSB, which has about 80,000 personnel, guards India's borders with Nepal and Bhutan. PTI AKV NES IJT