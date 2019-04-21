'Civil Services Day not being observed due to general elections'

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) There were no celebrations on Sunday on the occasion of Civil Services Day due to ongoing general elections, a senior official said here.The civil services day is celebrated on April 21 every year when bureaucrats rededicate themselves to public service, and awards for excellence in public administration are also conferred.Prime Minister gives away awards of excellence to the civil servants for their exemplary work in promoting good governance and the government's programmes. "The civil services day is not being observed due to the general elections. Its date will be decided once the new government takes over," said V Srinivas, Additional Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.He said the government may consider clubbing this year's celebrations with the next year's programme.Srinivas said though the award for excellence in public administration may be held after the formation of new government.Civil servants and their association took to social media to greet their fraternity and inform them about the contribution of bureaucrats."Happy Civil Services Day. It was on this day that Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, addressed the first batch of civil servants in Independent India at the Metcalf House where he referred to civil servants as the 'steel frame of India'," the central IAS association said.The IPS association resolved to remain true to values of the "Steel Frame" that our founding fathers enunciated."Our gratitude are due to citizens, whose support & respect motivate us to face challenges & sacrifice, to defend our country & the constitution," it said. PTI AKV RCJ