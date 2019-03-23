Civil society groups launch campaign on poll issues

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Some civil society groups launched a campaign in several states on Saturday to ensure issues such as unemployment, agrarian crisis and sluggish economy are discussed in the run-up to the parliamentary election. The campaign, titled 'Desh Mera, Vote Mera, Mudda Mera' (my country, my vote and my issues), was launched on the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh. People, who joined the campaign in the national capital, took a pledge to make all political parties accountable in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The campaign aims at bringing issues such as unemployment, agricultural crisis, failing economy, destruction of democratic institutions and problems facing marginalised sections of the society to the centre of political debate. The event to mark the beginning of the campaign was held in several state, including Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhatisgarh, Gujarat, Assam, Haryana, Karnataka and Jharkhand. PTI SLB SMN