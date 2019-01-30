Civilian flight operations likely to start from Hindon airbase in March

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Civilian flight operations from Hindon airbase is likely to start from March, a government official said Wednesday.The Indian Air Force has already permitted use of the airbase for civilian flights under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik).Flights under the UDAN are expected to start operating from Hindon airbase from the first week of March, the official said.The move is also expected to help in reducing the load at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.UDAN seeks to connect unserved and underserved airports as well as make flying more affordable.Last week, the Civil Aviation Ministry announced awarding 235 routes under the third round of UDAN. PTI RAM RAM BALBAL