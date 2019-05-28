Civilian injured in attack dies

Srinagar, May 27 (PTI) A civilian, who was shot at and injured by suspected militants in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, has succumbed to injuries, police said on Tuesday.Militants Monday night fired at and injured a civilian identified as Abdul Majeed Shah, a resident of Babagund area of Langate in the north Kashmir district, a police official said.He said Shah was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition, but succumbed to injuries later.Police have registered a case, the official said, adding a hunt has been launched to trace the assailants. PTI SSB MIJ DVDV