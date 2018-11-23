Civilian injured in firing near Army camp in J-K

Srinagar, Nov 23 (PTI) A civilian was injured in firing near a security forces camp in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said. Ishfaq Ahmad Ganaie was injured in the firing near the camp of the Army's 50 Rashtriya Rifles in the Chattergam area, a police official said. Residents alleged that the Army opened unprovoked fire, injuring Ganaie. An Army official, however, denied the allegation and said troops did not open fire. The civilian might have been a victim of militancy-related violence, the Army official added. The injured civilian has been rushed to a hospital here in critical condition, the police official said. PTI MIJ SMNSMN