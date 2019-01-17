Civilian injured in Pak firing along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Jan 17 (PTI) A civilian was injured Thursday when Pakistani troops violated ceasefire and resorted to firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said. Northern Command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh said the Army is replying befittingly to the Pakistani aggression. Pakistan troops resorted to firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Nowshera sector, the officials said. The ceasefire violation resulted in injuries to a civilian who has been hospitalised, they said. The year 2018 had witnessed the highest number -- 2936 -- of ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border. The continuous Pakistani shelling and firing targeting villages has set in fear psychosis among the border dwellers. Pakistan troops resorted to firing and shelling along the LoC in Poonch district of the state for 12 days of this month. On Monday, Border Security Force (BSF) Assistant Commandant Vinay Prasad was killed in a sniper firing by Pakistani rangers along the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar-Samba sector of Kathua district. On the same day in another incident, Pakistani troops resorted to firing and shelling along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district. On Sunday, an Army jawan was injured in ceasefire violation along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri. On Friday, an Army porter was killed when Pakistani troops resorted to firing in Nowshera sector ofRajouri district. On the same day, an Army Major and a soldier were killed in an IED blast on the LoC in Laam sub-sector of Rajouri. On Thursday last, Pakistani troops resorted to firing and shelling in two sectors of Rajouri and Poonch resulting in injuries to an Army Major and a BSF jawan in the Tarkundi forward area of Balakote sector. PTI AB AQS