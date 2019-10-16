CJI Ranjan Gogoi cancels foreign visit

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has reportedly cancelled his foreign visit to attend official programmes, sources said on Wednesday.The CJI, who headed a bench on Ayodhya land dispute case in which the judgement was reserved, has cancelled his programme for foreign visit due to some exigencies, they said.Gogoi was to travel to some South American countries, Middle East and some other countries before he demits office as CJI on November 17.The sources also said the CJI cancelled the proposed visits before they were finalised.Gogoi was sworn in as the 46th CJI on October 3 last year. PTI RKS PKSKJ