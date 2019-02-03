CJI Ranjan Gogoi offers prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple

Tirupati, Jan 3 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi and his wife offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here on Sunday night, a temple official said. On his arrival at the shrine, Gogoi was given a traditional welcome by the management and priests. It was his second visit as the CJI to the ancient hill shrine. He had earlier offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara on November 18 last year, a temple official told PTI Gogoi arrived here Sunday evening, after visiting Amaravati where with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he inaugurated a judicial complex meant for the interim high court for the residual state of Andhra Pradesh. After offering prayers, he left for New Delhi. PTI CORR AAR