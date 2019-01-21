CJI recuses from hearing plea challenging Rao's appointment as interim CBI chief

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi Monday recused himself from hearing a plea challenging appointment of M Nageswara Rao as the interim CBI director. The CJI said he would be part of the selection committee meeting to choose the new CBI director.The high-powered selection committee comprises the prime minister, the leader of the largest opposition party and the CJI or his nominee judge of the apex court. A bench comprising CJI and Justice Sanjiv Khanna was hearing a PIL filed by NGO Common Cause challenging the appointment of Rao as interim CBI director. PTI SJK LLP LLP DVDV