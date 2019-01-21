scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

CJI recuses from hearing plea challenging Rao's appointment as interim CBI chief

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi Monday recused himself from hearing a plea challenging appointment of M Nageswara Rao as the interim CBI director. The CJI said he would be part of the selection committee meeting to choose the new CBI director.The high-powered selection committee comprises the prime minister, the leader of the largest opposition party and the CJI or his nominee judge of the apex court. A bench comprising CJI and Justice Sanjiv Khanna was hearing a PIL filed by NGO Common Cause challenging the appointment of Rao as interim CBI director. PTI SJK LLP LLP DVDV

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos