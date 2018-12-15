Claire Foy, Chuck Lorre to be honoured at Critics' Choice Awards

Los Angeles, Dec 15 (PTI) Actor Claire Foy and producer Chuck Lorre will be receiving special honours at the Critics Choice Awards.Foy, best known for playing Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown", will be honoured with the #SeeHer award, the Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) said in a statement.The #SeeHer award recognises a woman who embodies the values set forth by the #SeeHer movement, launched by the Association of National Advertisers with the goal of accurately portraying all women and girls in media by 2020. "We are very honoured to recognise this acclaimed actress with our third annual #SeeHer Award. Claire has delivered many powerful, compelling performances on TV and film, including 'The Crown', 'The Girl in the Spider's Web' and 'First Man'. Her portrayals of such strong female characters is an inspiration for our movement," ANA CEO Bob Liodice said.Viola Davis and Gal Gadot have previously been honoured with the award.Lorre, the co-creator of sitcoms such as "The Big Bang Theory" and "Two and a Half Men", will receive the Critics' Choice Creative Achievement Award.The award recognises a body of work that stands out for its sustained excellence over a period of decades on programs that have delighted huge audiences with tremendous laughter and clever insights into the human condition."'The Big Bang Theory' has been called the most successful television comedy ever, so it seems like the perfect time to honour Chuck as that show gets ready to ride off into the sunset," said BFCA President Joey Berlin.The 24th annual Critics Choice Awards gala will be broadcast live on The CW Network on January 13. PTI RB SHDSHD