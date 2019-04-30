Claire Foy, Matt Smith reteam for environmental play 'Lungs'

London, Apr 30 (PTI) Claire Foy and Matt Smith are reuniting for London's The Old Vic Theatre after playing British royals Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on the hit Netflix series, "The Crown".According to London Theatre's official website, the two actors who shot to fame with the royal period drama will star in environmental play "Lungs", penned by playwright Duncan Macmillan.It is a two-character play that follows a couple named M and W, as they reflect upon what it means to give birth in today's society, with questions of carbon footprints and political dilemmas asked."Lungs" will be the Old Vic debut of both Foy and Smith.The theatre announced its upcoming year of stage acts with Matthew Warchus' Season 5 Tuesday.Warchus will direct "Lungs".Dates are yet to be announced, but it is expected that the production would play for "an extremely limited run"."Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe will return to stage with Samuel Beckett's double bill "Endgame and Rough For Theatre II" from January 27, 2020. It will also feature "The Good Wife" star Alan Cummings.The season will kick off with the world premiere of a new play by Old Vic Associate Artist Lucy Prebble based on Luke Harding's book "A Very Expensive Poison", beginning from August 19. PTI RDSRDS