Claire Holt, Andrew Joblon welcome first child

Los Angeles, Mar 31 (PTI) "The Originals" star Claire Holt and husband, businessman Andrew Joblon have become proud parents to a baby boy.The couple shared the news on Instagram Friday.The child, whom they have named James Holt Joblon, was born on Thursday."Everything they say is true. There is no love like it," Holt, 30, captioned the photo holding the little one in her arms.Joblon, 36, also shared another picture on his social media account. "Claire - you are my hero. Thanks for doing such a good job cooking this sweet little boy," he wrote alongside the picture.Holt announced her pregnancy last October, seven months after revealing she had suffered a miscarriage and underwent a consequent dilation and curettage procedure. PTI RDSRDS