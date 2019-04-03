Clarify stand on Omar Abdullah's separate PM for J&K demand: Shah to Rahul

Dehradun, Apr 3 (PTI) Slamming NC leader Omar Abdullah for advocating a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir, BJP president Amit Shah Wednesday asked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to clarify his stand on the issue raised by his electoral ally. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president also asserted that his party, whether in power or in opposition, would never let such let such a demand get fulfilled. "Omar Abdullah says there should be a separate prime minister in Jammu and Kashmir. His associates are shouting pro-Pakistan slogans and Congress is silent," Shah said at a rally in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand where Lok Sabha polls will be held on April 11. "Congress is having an electoral alliance with the party. I want to ask the Congress president to clarify to the nation whether or not he agrees with his ally's demand," he added.The National Conference (NC) vice-president had on Monday said that his party would not allow any attacks on Jammu and Kashmir's special status and would seek restoration of terms of accession of the state, including the provision for 'Sadr-e-Riyasat' (president) and prime minister posts."I want to make it clear that the BJP, no matter whether it is in power or in the opposition, would not allow their desire of having two PMs in the country being fulfilled," Shah said further. PTI ALM RHL