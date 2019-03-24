Clash between two groups over DJ music

Jaipur, Mar 24 (PTI) Two groups clashed in Rajasthan's Jaipur district on Sunday after members of a community objected to the music being played during a march by a local outfit, police said. The incident occurred in Chomu town -- 32 km north of Jaipur -- when nearly 200 members of the Hindu Navjagran Sena were marching through a Muslim-dominated area, a police officer said. Some members of the minority community objected to the DJ music being played, following which the two groups had a confrontation and pelted stones at each other, the officer said. "It was a march prior to a religious yatra proposed on April 5. The members were passing through an area where similar tension had occurred during such a yatra last year. Police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation," said Bajrang Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (Jaipur west). There was no major injury to anyone. Additional police have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, the officer added. PTI SDAHMB