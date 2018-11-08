Clash breaks out in Geeta Colony during Diwali celebrations, 7 nabbed

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) A clash broke out between members of two groups over some petty issue in Shahdara's Geeta Colony during Diwali celebrations, following which seven people were nabbed, a police officer said Thursday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, a senior police officer said. During the clash, they even broke the windscreen of a car, the officer said. Four people sustained injuries and they were rushed to a nearby hospital. Cross FIRs were registered in the matter, the officer said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI NIT AMP GJS GJS SNESNE