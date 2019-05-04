Clash over eve-teasing allegations in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, May 4 (PTI) Two groups clashed and pelted each other with stones over an alleged eve-teasing incident at the Ramlila Tila locality here, police said Saturday.According to SHO Anil Kapervan, the incident took place Friday evening and a police team was rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. The trouble started when a youth allegedly teased a woman, resulting in a protest by her family, police said.In another incident, a man was arrested on the charge of eve-teasing. The incident took place at Shamli's Majra Road locality Friday, police said.According to SHO Subhash Rathor, suspect Suraj, along with another youth, had come on a bike in the locality and teased some students. While Suraj was arrested following the registration of a case, the other suspect was absconding, police said. PTI CORR RDK RDK SOMSOM