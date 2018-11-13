Clashes in Muzaffarnagar after sexual harassment of minor Dalit girl, one arrested

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) One person has been arrested and six others booked after clashes broke out between two groups in Aterna village here over the alleged sexual harassment of a minor Dalit girl, police said on Tuesday.The clash broke out on Monday evening after a five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed by a villager, they said.Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, they added.According to the complaint lodged by the girl's family, the accused and his aides hurled stones at them when they confronted him.Amit Kumar (25) was injured in the stone pelting and was taken to hospital, SHO Hariram Yadav said.A case has been registered under different sections of the IPC, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said.A manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining six accused. Security has been tightened and extra police personnel deployed in the village, they said. DIVDIV