Clashes inside hospital complex in JK's Rajouri, magisterial inquiry ordered

Jammu, Nov 28 (PTI) Medical staff and attendants of some patients clashed at a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district Wednesday, prompting authorities to order a magisterial inquiry into the incident, officials said.Clashes broke out after attendants of some patients, including accident victims, levelled allegations of negligence against the medical staff and doctors, they said. The attendants also staged a protest at the main entrance of the district hospital.The officials said the medical staff also held protests against alleged misbehaviour with them by the attendants of the patients. This led to heated arguments and exchange of blows between the two sides forcing the police to intervene, they said.District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz, said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts and assured appropriate action under law after submission of the report by the inquiry officer."There was an issue between the attendants of some patients and the doctors of the hospital which took a violent turn with both sides levelling allegations. "The additional district magistrate, Rajouri, Sher Singh, will inquire the circumstances leading to the situation and once the magisterial inquiry is completed we will take further necessary action, he told PTI.Aijaz, who along with Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Yougal Manhas visited the hospital to restore order, said the inquiry officer has been directed to complete the inquiry within a period of three days.