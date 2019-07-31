Class 10 boy stabbed to death by classmate in TN

Dindigul (TN), Jul 31 (PTI) A Class 10 boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his classmate at a residential school in Kodaikanal here after a quarrel broke out between them while playing cricket, police said on Wednesday.The juvenile stabbed his classmate, S Kapil Ragavendra of Hosur, with a pair of scissors on Monday. The victim died on the way to hospital, they said.The accused was detained on Tuesday, the police said.He was spotted loitering along outside the school campus by a police patrol team and questioned. During questioning, he revealed that he had murdered his classmate, they said.The juvenile was produced before the judicial magistrate here on Wednesday and remanded to a borstal school in Salem district, they added.Further investigation is underway, the police said. PTI CORR SSN ROH DIVDIV