Class 10 CBSE results: Maximum girls appeared from Delhi, least from Guwahati

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Maximum girls appeared from Delhi for the CBSE class 10 examination while the Guwahati region had the lowest number of girls, according to the board's statistics. "While 3.2 lakh girls appeared from the Delhi region for the class 10 exam, the lowest number was from Guwahati with 23,301 girls," a senior board official said. Panchkula and Prayagraj regions followed Delhi with the higher number of girls appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Education with 2.54 lakh and 2.08 lakh girl candidates respectively. From the Trivandrum region, which scored the best pass percentage, a total of 36,908 girls appeared for the exam. The Bhubaneshwar region had over 38,000 girls while the number of female candidates from Dehradun was over 57,000. The results for the CBSE class 10 examination were announced earlier this week with girls outshining boys. The pass percentage of the girls was 92.45 per cent against last year's 88.67 per cent, while that of the boys was 90.14 per cent against last year's 85.32 per cent. PTI GJS GJS AQSAQS