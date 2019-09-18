Class 4 student stabbed by schoolmate in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Sep 18 (PTI) A Class 4 student was stabbed by a schoolmate over a minor dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Wednesday.The victim, Amir (9), was attacked by a Class 3 student on Tuesday when they were returning home from school in Jalalabad town under Thanabhawan police station, they said.Amir was rushed to hospital in a serious condition, Jalalabad police outpost incharge Pawan Saini said.The eight-year-old student who stabbed Amir is absconding and a search is underway to apprehend him, he said. PTI CORR DIVDIV