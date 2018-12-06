Class 7 student commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) A class 7 student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in west Delhi's Inderpuri area, police said Thursday. Her mother suspects that the girl might have taken the extreme step because she was scolded by a school teacher. However, the police said an investigation was underway for ascertaining the reason. The girl committed suicide at her house Saturday when her mother, who is advocate, had gone to court, a senior police officer said. A suicide note was recovered from the spot, he said. Meanwhile, the school management in its statement said they are fully cooperating with the investigating authority and were also conducting an internal inquiry. "As of now we are not at liberty to disclose any details which may jeopardise the police investigation of the case," the statement said. PTI AMP AAR