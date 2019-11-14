scorecardresearch
Class 8 girl raped by youth in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 14 (PTI) A Class 8 girl was allegedly raped by a youth in the Mandi area here, police said on Thursday. The youth abducted the girl, 14, when she was on her way to the school and took her to a jungle and sexually assaulted her, they said, adding the incident took place on Wednesday. A case was arrested against the accused after a complaint by the girl's mother, police said. The youth has been arrested, they added. PTI Corr AQSAQS

