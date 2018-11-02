Class 8 student dies in celebratory gunfire

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) A Class 8 student who was injured in celebratory gunfire died at a hospital here, police said Friday.Adil, 17, was hit by a bullet on October 27 when someone fired in the air. He was admitted in the hospital where he succumbed to injuries Thursday, said Station House Officer at the Bhopa police station BP Singh.A case of murder has been registered against four people from Belda village in the district, he said. PTI CORR MAZ DPBDPB