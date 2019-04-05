Class 8 student dies of seizure attack

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) A class eight student of a government school died allegedly due to a seizure attack in Rohini on Friday, police said. The deceased was identified as 13-year-old Ajay, who hails from Udaipur and was residing here with his parents in Vijay Vihar, they said. The incident took place at around 8.30 am when the boy had gone to his school's washroom. Ajay started to shiver inside the washroom and fell backwards, losing consciousness, a senior police officer said. Ajay's friend and two other students of different sections were also present in the washroom when the incident occurred, he said. The students then alerted the teachers who rushed Ajay to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he added. Though it appears that Ajay died of seizure attack, the exact cause of death will be ascertained based on the post-mortem report, police said. PTI AMP SLB INDIND