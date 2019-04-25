Class X student commits suicide

/R Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 25 (PTI) A Class X student is suspected to have committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district over a family dispute, police said Thursday. The boy was found hanging from the ceiling of the house at Mimlana village in Muzaffarnagar area on Wednesday, an officer said. In another incident, a 30-year-old woman apparently committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of the house over a family dispute. The incident happened at Sujru village in Kotwali area on Wednesday. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem and investigations are on, the police added. PTI CORRHMB