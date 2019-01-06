Classes suspended to hold blanket distribution prog at primary school, principal suspended

Balia, Jan 6 (PTI) The principal of a primary school here has been suspended after classes were halted at the institute to hold a blanket distribution programme there, officials said.Basic Education Officer of the district Santosh Rai said Sunday Gorakhnath Yadav has been suspended with immediate effect. "Action has also been recommended against the village Pradhan, Aasmaan Thothaa, village under the Sahatwar police station area)," he said. The Balia district administration had Saturday ordered a probe into a blanket distribution programme held in the school, where classes were halted and a dance programme was also organised. "On Friday, a blanket distribution programme was held at a primary school in Aasmaan Thothaa village under the Sahatwar police station area. According to a complaint received, a dance programme was also held at the venue," Rai said. PTI COR NAV TIRTIR