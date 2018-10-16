CLAT Possible Launches its New Centre in Chandigarh

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) LUCKNOW, India, October 16, 2018/PRNewswire/ --CLAT Possible, a pan-India institute that prepares students for law entrance examinations, would soon be opening its new centre in Chandigarh. The centre would offer a series of CLAT, AILET, and Law Entrance Exam preparation courses to help candidates get into one of the top law schools in the country. Expanding from branches located in New Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Patna, and Ranchi, the Chandigarh centre would cater to students in and around the City Beautiful. The flagship center in Connaught Place, in the heart of New Delhi, attracts thousands of students every year, having produced toppers in 2016 and 2017. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/769800/CLAT_Possible_Logo.jpg )Since its inception in 2011, CLAT Possible has continuously mentored students for admission in National Law Schools. In their effort to train students in all aspects of law entrance, CLAT Possible offers classroom courses, online courses, correspondence courses, and test series throughout the year. Depending on their level of preparation, students can enroll in 40 Day Post Board Program, One Year Program, and Two Year Classroom Program. There are also course series dedicated to training students in individual subject matter associated with law entrances. The course programs also include workbooks and mock tests and are taught by some of the most experienced and respected law faculty.Similar to other streams, The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) are centralised exams which test candidates' eligibility for admission into law institutes of India. Conducted in rotation by the National Schools of Law, CLAT and AILET scores are used as a benchmark for admission by 19 National Law Universities, 43 education institutes, and two public sector institutes.The exams consist of objective type questions that test candidates' proficiency in topics of Numerical Ability, English Comprehension, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Logical Reasoning, Legal Aptitude, and Legal Awareness.On the growing popularity of taking up law as a career, CLAT Possible CEO Satyam Sahai said, "CLAT Possible engages with students at a personal level and introduces them to new and upcoming trends in the law industry. Law in India still has unexplored avenues and students are finally recognising its potential as a lucrative career option." In an effort to create awareness about possible career options in Indian law, CLAT Possible regularly organises workshops and seminars and invites key speakers.CLAT Possible was founded by Satyam Sahai and Surabhi Sahai, a team of highly motivated individuals driven by their common passion for making a difference in the field of education. An MDI-Gurgaon alumnus, Satyam is an educationist at heart and has expanded the company through his sound management expertise. A graduate of the Hindu College, Surabhi is the brain behind the academic framework of the company. She heads the Academics department at CLAT Possible and has always been a mentor for its students.In its half-a-decade journey, the visionary law coaching institute has continued to help its students achieve highest ranks. Five of the top ten ranks in CLAT 2018 and six of the top ten ranks in AILET 2018 were CLAT Possible achievers.More information about CLAT Possible can be found at http://www.clatpossible.com/.About CLAT Possible:CLAT Possible provides coaching classes that help train students to score well in CLAT and AILET exams. Following the principles of Inspired Learning, CLAT Possible is known for its creative teaching style and for placing significant importance on the overall student growth and development.Source: CLAT Possible PWRPWR