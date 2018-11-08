Clavis Insight Joins with Other Leading Ecommerce Analytics Firms to Form Edge by Ascential

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Clavis Insight, Brand View, One Click Retail and PlanetRetail RNG form the foundation of new industry-leading ecommerce-driven retail data, insights and advisory business SHANGHAI, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, Ascential plc, the global specialist information company, announced the launch of Edge by Ascential, the next-generation data, insights and advisory service formulated by joining together Clavis Insight, One Click Retail, PlanetRetail RNG and Brand View to deliver the solutions that global brand manufacturers and retailers need to win in today's ecommerce-driven retail environment. Edge by Ascential provides its more than 500 customers with the industry's most comprehensive and actionable ecommerce-driven data, insights and advisory solutions to measure performance and drive sales, making it the industry's leading provider worldwide for ecommerce sales market share analysis, digital shelf analytics, price and promotions evaluation, and retail market optimization strategies. Edge by Ascential has over 400 employees in 10 offices across North America, Europe and Asia. "APAC is a key innovation hub for Edge by Ascential given the advanced nature of online shopping and retailer investment in the online channel," comments Declan Kearney, APAC MD and VP, Edge by Ascential. "We will continue to innovate our Edge Digital Shelf product and services, and provide enhanced solutions to help brands to accelerate their ecommerce readiness and leverage data and insights to optimize their performance in today's omnichannel market." In APAC, Edge by Ascential employs a team of experts across Product Development, Engineering, Consulting, Operations, Sales and Marketing. The APAC business partners with brands across 12 regional markets including China, India, Japan, Korea, SE Asia, Australia and New Zealand. In China, the Edge team and customers are partnering together to optimize Double 11 Sales, expected to fall short of the $25bn sold on Alibaba last year due to lower investment from Ali and JD and a slowing Chinese economy. The launch was announced to the Asian market during the APAC ecommerce Accelerator Summit held by Edge by Ascential in October in Shanghai. Overall 130 ecommerce professionals and industry leaders joined the Edge APAC team to explore ecommerce trends, the future of omnichannel and exchange best practice ecommerce execution. Speakers from leading brands and retailers, including Coca-Cola, General Mills, Mondelez, Pernod Ricard, Kimberly-Clark and Walmart, shared their vision and case studies. The company recently launched a Singapore office and appointed Harshal Acharya as Head of APAC Consulting to enhance the leadership team and to accelerate and improve customer adoption of Edge products and services. Before joining, Acharya was a Clavis Insight client at Johnson & Johnson, working in local, regional and global strategy and insights leadership roles. More information: www.ascentialedge.com. -End- About Edge by Ascential Formerly Brand View, Clavis Insight, One Click Retail and PlanetRetail RNG, Edge by Ascential delivers some of the industry's most accurate and actionable sales-driving data, insights and advisory solutions for global brands and retailers looking to win in today's ecommerce-driven world. PWRPWR