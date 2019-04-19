Clear dues of cane growers, Muzaffarnagar sugar mills told

Muzaffarnagar, April 19 (PTI) The district authorities here on Friday asked eight sugar mills to clear dues of cane growers, warning of strict action in case of non-payment of dues. District Magistrate (DM) Ajay Shanker Pandey told mediapersons that during the current crushing season, the sugar mills at Tikaula, Rohana Kalan, Titawi, Khaikheri, Khatauli, Mansurpur, Bhensali and Morna had purchased 787 lakh quintals of sugarcane from farmers, producing 90 lakh quintals of sugar. While the total cost of sugarcane stood at Rs 2,52,69,529, only Rs 1,58,73,994 was paid to farmers, leaving outstanding dues of Rs 72,34,472. The DM said the district authorities had taken every step to ensure full payment of dues to sugarcane farmers. PTI CORR RDK RCJ