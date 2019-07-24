Clear dues of cane growers, Muzaffarnagar sugar mills told

Muzaffarnagar, Jul 24 (PTI) The district authorities here have asked sugar mill owners to clear dues of cane growers, warning that strict action would be taken against them if they failed to do so by August 31, officials said Wednesday.District Magistrate Selva Kumari J reviewed the payment of dues to sugarcane farmers with senior officials Tuesday evening.She asked the mill owners to clear the dues by August 31, the officials said.They said mill owners have cleared dues amounting to Rs 2,19,145 for the 2018-19 crushing season, but they still owed Rs 81,219 to the farmers.The magistrate said authorities have taken steps to ensure full payment to the farmers. PTI CORR ABHABHABH