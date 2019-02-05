Clear skies in Delhi; Met forecasts rain, hail storm for tomorrow

(Eds: updating with fresh inputs) New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Clear skies prevailed in the city Tuesday, with the maximum temperature rising to settle at 25 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. The minimum temperature settled at 9 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department (Met) said. The weatherman said that the national capital might witness moderate rainfall and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds and even a hailstorm at some places from Tuesday evening due to a prevailing western disturbance over the entire northwest India. The humidity during the day oscillated between 100 and 55 per cent, the Met said. It said that the sky will be generally cloudy on Wednesday. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain and thundershowers with strong surface winds exceeding 25-35 kilometre per hour. Hailstorm is likely at isolated pockets, the Met added. "The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 24 and 12 degrees Celsius respectively," it said. On Monday, the maximum and minimum temperatures had settled at 23.2 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI PLB IJT