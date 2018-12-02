Cleric injured in attack in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 2 (PTI) A cleric was injured after allegedly being attacked by two people over some old enmity in Mujheda village here, police said Sunday. Hasan Jafir was attacked by Wazir Abbas and an unidentified man in his house in Miranpur Police Station area Saturday evening, they said. The injured cleric was admitted to a hospital, they said, adding they were searching for the accused. PTI CORR AAR