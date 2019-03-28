Clerk held, information assistant in Excise dept detained for demanding bribe

Jaipur, Mar 28 (PTI) A clerk in the Excise department was arrested and an information assistant detained after a team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided their office in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district Thursday, an official said. The two were allegedly demanding bribes for approving sites of liquor shops, the ACB official said. Acting on a tip-off, an ACB team raided the Excise department's office and recovered Rs 95,000 in cash from the upper division clerk and Rs 7,000 in cash from the information assistant, Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB), Kamal Prasad said. He said 21 liquor bottles were also recovered from the almirah of the accused clerk. The clerk has been arrested under sections of the Excise Act, Prasad said, adding that a separate case under the Prevention of Corruption Act will be registered against the two accused after the investigation is complete. The officer alleged that the accused have confessed to taking bribes for approving sites of liquor shops. PTI AG AD CK