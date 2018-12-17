Clint Eastwood inspired Toby Keith to write 'Don't let the old man in'

Los Angeles, Dec 17 (PTI) Veteran actor Clint Eastwood was the inspiration behind singer-songwriter Toby Keith's track "Don't let the old man in". Keith said he was inspired by a conversation with the 88-year-old actor-director about his latest movie "The Mule" and his work ethic.''He said, 'I just get up every morning and go out. And I don't let the old man in'. And I thought, I'm writing that.''People were talking to me and they would say, 'Did you hear what I just said?' And I was like, 'No,' because I wasn't listening to any conversations. I was consumed by 'Don't Let the Old Man In.' I worked so hard on it. When I finally sang the line, I thought, it's got to be dark, it's got to be a ballad and it's got to be simple," the singer told Billboard magazine. Eastwood loved the song and asked if he could include it in his movie.''He said, 'I've got a spot in the movie and I'm putting it in there.' And then Warner Bros. called asking did I read the script before I wrote this song because it fits perfectly. He wanted it sick and tired and dark like that," Keith said. PTI SHDSHD